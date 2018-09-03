GTA 5 After Hours SP mod lets you run nightclubs, play custom music in singleplayer

Earlier this year, GTA Online's After Hours update added player-owned nightclubs, real-world superstar DJs, and banging tunes. Jedijosh920's After Hours SP mod, on the other hand, brings the experience to the crime sim's singleplayer mode. It even lets you upload and play custom music for your dedicated revellers.

As outlined in the footage below, players can select the decor and DJ within their clubs in real-time by activating a menu at reception. From what I gather, Jedijosh920's project does not let you promote your establishments in the same way GTA Online does, however it does let you play your own custom tunes.

"After Hours SP brings a fully scripted nightclub from GTA Online 'After Hours' DLC into GTA 5 singleplayer," says Jedijosh920. "You can play the new dancing minigame, drink the expensive champagne, and customize the nightclub fully with style, name, and DJ containing Dixon, Solomun, Tale of Us, and The Black Madonna. It's like the nightclub was implemented in the game in the first place! You will also see a few easter eggs in the nightclub."

As for playing tunes, the following short shows Michael getting down to Dr Dre's Next Episode, and Franklin partying to Drake's One Dance—the latter of which is not part of the game's official soundtrack. Here's that in practice:

More information on Jedijosh920's After Hours SP mod can be found on its GTA5-Mods page.