G.Skill DDR4 RAM hits record 5.5GHz overclock with Kaby Lake-X

It was around this time a year ago when renowned overclocker "Toppc" broke the DDR4 5GHz barrier using G.Skill memory plopped into an MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC motherboard. Anyone attempting to one-up his feat will now have to set their sights on topping 5.5GHz, the new DDR4 frequency record that Toppc just set, again using G.Skill memory.

Naturally G.Skill is thumping its chest over the achievement. The company is very much involved in the overclocking scene and has seen its memory kits set numerous world records over the years. This latest one will eventually be broken as well, though for now it stands the highest frequency ever hit on a DDR4 memory module.

Toppc paired the memory with an MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard, running an Intel Core i7-77440K (Kaby Lake-X) processor. As you might expect, liquid nitrogen was used to cool the memory and test bed.

"We are seeing amazing overclocking potential for this newly released hardware and we believe that more overclocking benchmark records will be achieved very soon by professional overclockers worldwide," G.Skill's Tequila Huang said in a statement.

G.Skill did not say which specific memory was used for the feat, only that it was built using Samsung 8Gb ICs. The suggestion is that it was a stick of its new Trident Z RGB memory, as G.Skill included a stock photo of the memory with its announcement. As for the rest of the platform, this news bodes well for the overclocking capabilities of Intel's X299 / Kaby Lake-X platform.

Update

G.Skill reached out to us to clarify that the "Core X-series" processor mentioned in the announcement was a Core i7-7740K, which is a Kaby Lake-X chip, not Skylake-X. We have updated the article to reflect this.