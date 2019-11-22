Grab a pre-Black Friday deal on an Asus TUF FX gaming laptop from £599 on Amazon

Need a cheap gaming laptop that can take a bit of a beating? Well, Amazon has got an awesome pre-Black Friday on an Asus TUF FX 15" gaming laptop price of £599. This is a saving of around 50 quid but to get a capable gaming laptop for under 600 pounds is a the headline here. The Asus TUF FX505DY has got an AMD Ryzen R5-3550H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD with AMD Radeon RX560X graphics card. While not the most gaming laptop out there, it does the job if you're looking to happily play games on 1080p on medium settings - and give that todays medium settings are the highs and ultras of a few years ago, this is still a very respectable wayt of enjoying games.

If you fancy something a little more expansive the ASUS TUF FX505DV gaming laptop has slightly beefier specs and will future proof you a bit more too—and come in for only £350 more than the above budget option. This variant has an R7-3750H processor teamed with an RTX 2060 graphics card, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM and comes in at £949.

On top of the specs, the TUF FX series systems live up their namesake by being more durable than your regular laptops by able to take a drop from a desk and extreme temperatures. A good choice if you need an affordable budget gaming laptop for a clumsy kid or yourself if you're a clumsy adult.

With all the money you saved you should consider looking at some of the best gaming mice to go with your new laptop.

This is a great little laptop for those looking for a way in to PC gaming but not wanting to shell out massively for one of the premium models—those residing at the very top of our best gaming laptops list, for example.

This only a small peek at the pre-Black Friday deals appearing on Amazon. There will still be some goodies where you can save big as we keep track of all the best Black Friday deals all throughout this month.