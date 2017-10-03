Grab an Intel Core i5-7600K and ASRock Z270 motherboard bundle for $270

If you're looking to build a new gaming system around Kaby Lake, you can save a few bucks by going with a bundle deal. Specifically, Newegg is offering a nifty discount on an Intel Core i5-7600K processor bundled with an ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6 motherboard—the two pieces sell together for $290, plus there is a $10 mail-in-rebate available.

That's a $100 savings versus buying the parts separately, or closer to $90 if shopping around outside of Newegg. Either way, you save a chunk of change.

One thing to note is that Intel's 8th generation Core (Coffee Lake) processors do not work in Z270 motherboards—they require a new Z370 mobo. Building a system around Z270 essentially hamstrings your upgrade options, though if you usually upgrade the motherboard and CPU at the same time, it's not a big deal.

The Core i5-7600K is a quad-core CPU clocked at 3.8GHz to 4.2GHz. It also has 6MB of cache and is unlocked to make overclocking easier, but does not support Hyper Threading.

ASRock's Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming 6K is fairly feature rich with three reinforced PCIe x16 slots, three PCIe x1 slots, and two M.2 slots for an NVMe SSDs. It also boasts Intel Optane Memory support, dual LAN ports, USB 3.1 connectivity (Type-A and Type-C), and various other odds and ends.

You can find the bundle deal here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.