Grab a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU for $188

If you haven't shopped at Jet.com before (or don't mind opening up a new account), you can score an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor for $188 and change using promo code SPRING15.

Every so often, Walmart-owned Jet.com offers a promo code that's good for 15 percent up (up to $30) for new members. The code can be used up to three times between now and August 1, 2017, and is a decent way to save some loot.

In this case, the Ryzen 5 1600 is listed at $224.07. There are discount incentives available, the deepest of which brings the price down to $218.26 if you opt out of free returns and pay by debit card. The coupon code stacks on top of those incentives.

The Ryzen 5 1600 is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 3.2GHz base clock, 3.6GHz turbo clock, and 3.7GHz XFR clock. It also has 16MB of L3 cache and ships with a Wraith Spire cooler.

You can read our thoughts on AMD's Ryzen 5 series here. Then if you're interested, go here to grab the Ryzen 5 1600 at a discount.

Note that the SPRING15 promo code works with other products, too. For example, using the code and applying all available incentives, you can snag a Ryzen 7 1700 for $290.50.

