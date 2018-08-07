Grab a Radeon RX 580 8GB for $220, or $195 for Mastercard customers

Forget about falling rocks, be on the lookout for falling prices on graphics cards. That's what we have been doing, and we found yet another deal on a Radeon RX 580 with 8GB of GDDR5 memory.

Over at Newegg, MSI's vanilla Radeon RX 580 8GB is available for $219.99 after cashing in the $30 mail-in-rebate. That is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a Radeon RX 580, but it gets even better if you charge it to your Mastercard. Just apply MPBTC18 at checkout to use Masterpass, and you'll save another $25, bringing the post-rebate tally all the way down to $194.99.

There is nothing fancy about the card itself—no RGB lighting or fancy cooling. What matters most, however, is performance. Based on our experience, the Radeon RX 580 is roughly on par with a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. That's pretty good, considering this deal makes it about $85-$100 cheaper than Nvidia's mid-range card.

Go here to grab this deal.

