Meet GPU Boss, same as the old CPU Boss

CPU Boss emerged on the Interknot back in January as a one-stop tool for browsing, comparing, and ogling at the various processor chips for your motherboard's square-shaped embrace. Plenty of other PC parts fit well with the website's performance breakdowns, including the almighty video card. Here's GPU Boss then, which helps you pick the right graphics card for your machine with head-to-head stat face-offs, features, and pretty charts.

The comparison tool keeps its crown as the website's best feature, and it's excellent at comparing the trade-offs between price and performance at different levels, or head-to-head across brands. Just look at the veritable clash of the titans between Nvidia's GTX 690 and AMD's HD 7970 .

Jump over to GPU Boss and look around for yourself. I hope the website's handlers continue adding more Bosses for an all-in-one hardware hub—I'd like to see a RAM Boss, Mobo Boss, and a HDD Boss at some point.