Gotham Knights trailer introduces the villainous Court of Owls

The latest trailer for Gotham Knights premiered at this weekend's DC FanDome event. It's purely a story trailer, focused on the mysterious Court of Owls who seem set to be its main villains. The Penguin drops some hints about this spooky conspiracy and then in a montage the four members of the Bat-family we'll be playing in Gotham Knights—Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood—fall into their clutches one by one.

Introduced in a popular 2011 comic book storyline, the Court of Owls are the secret rulers of Gotham City, wealthy elites in Venetian masks styled to resemble owls. As the trailer shows, they're not just an Eyes Wide Shut club for gazillionaires, but also have well-armed assassins (called Talons in the comics) at their disposal.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal—responsible for Arkham Origins and bits of Arkham Knight—and though the plot kind of resembles where you'd expect the Arkham series to go after Arkham Knight, it's not actually set in the same version of the DC universe. This is a completely different continuity. Gotham Knights is due out in 2022, and recently got a Steam page.