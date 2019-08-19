Goofy strategy sim Spacebase Startopia announced for late next year

Spacebase Startopia, a colorful and goofy-looking space station strategy simulation, is the descendant of a much older and less colorful game from 2001, Startopia. The cinematic trailer that introduces us to the new Spacebase Startopia doesn't give up much on gameplay (though it does squeeze in a Keanu at E3 joke) but based on the brief details from the game's Steam page, it will share some things in common with the original.

The trailer introduces us to the AI character named VAL who, as is requisite for all AI companion characters in games, has the sarcastic and irreverent vibe of GLaDOS meets HAL 9000. VAL is along for the ride to comment on your success or failure, "always at your side in both word and deed—and the occasional extremely unqualified comment."

(Image credit: Kalypso Media Digital, Realmforge Studios)

Startopia will have 10 singleplayer campaign missions in which you manage three different decks of the space station. "The Sub Deck containing all of the Rooms vital to survival, while the Fun Deck focuses on your visitors, and the flora and fauna found on the Bio Deck provides sufficient Resources for survival as well as a home to the graceful Dryads."

Your job will be managing your alien charges while also defending them from hostile outsiders in RTS-style battles. In addition to singleplayer, Spacebase Startopia will have online multiplayer and co-op for up to four players.

Until we hear more about Spacebase Startopia, you can wishlist it on Steam.