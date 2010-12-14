GoldenEye: Source released

After five years of work, GoldenEye: Source is finally out of beta and free for everyone to download and play. This Half Life 2 mod brings a multiplayer adaptation of the famous Nintendo 64 shooter GoldenEye to the Source engine, complete with the most famous locations, characters and weapons from the original.

Familiar locations like Facility and Complex have all been rebuilt in high definition to work with Valve's Source engine. There are 22 maps to fight on with 11 characters split between MI6 and Janus forces. There's no single player component at the moment, but GoldenEye's famous multiplayer has been recreated from the ground up, with recreations of many of the original weapons, including the always slightly rubbish Klobb sub-machineguns and the deadly Golden Gun.

For a full overview, check out the GoldenEye: Source ModDB page . The mod can be downloaded right here . You'll need a copy of Half Life 2 to run it.

[via Kotaku ]