GOG Valentine's giveaway: win one of GOG's wishlist games

GOG.com's latest Valentine's-themed sale— From Wishlists, With Love —kicks off Cupid's favourite holiday today. For the next six days this sees over 70 of the site's most-wishlisted games subject to price reductions of up to 90 percent.

Fancy getting a taste of that action for free? By following the instructions on the widget below, you'll have the chance of nabbing yourself one these top-wishlisted games:

System Shock 2

System Shock Enhanced Edition

Shadow Warrior 2

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy

The Solus Project

Hotline Miami

This War of Mine

Grim Dawn

Darkest Dungeon

Again, to enter all you have to do is follow the instructions underneath. Good luck!

As for the sale itself, GOG suggests The Witcher 3—Game of the Year Edition with a 50 percent discount for £17.49/$21.89, the original Psychonauts for £0.79/$0.99 at 90 percent off, and Darkest Dungeon at £9.49/$11.84 (half price) are all worthy highlights.

Personally, I'd add exploration horror game Soma to that list, which is going for £7.99/$9.99; as well as the time-manipulating FPS Superhot at £8.59/$10.77, and the wonderful Undertale at £3.49/$4.34. As always I'd love for you lot to share your own favourites in the comments below.