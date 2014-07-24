GOG introduces Linux support, starting with over 50 games and a sale

Old 'n indie repository GOG.com had previously planned to introduce Linux support to its catalogue this Autumn, with an initial batch of 100 titles. Instead, after getting just over 50 games working on the open-OS, they seemingly threw up their arms and went "eh, what the hell?" And so, that first, smaller batch has arrived early, alongside a sale that's running for users of any operating system.

"We're still aiming to have at least 100 Linux games in the coming months," write GOG , "but we've decided not to delay the launch just for the sake of having a nice-looking number to show off to the press. It's not about them, after all, it's about you. So, one of the most popular site feature requests on our community wishlist is granted today: Linux support has officially arrived on GOG.com!"

Jokes on them. We're still going to cover it.

Of the fifty, a few are for games currently available on Linux through Steam, but many are being now running natively in the OS for the first time. It's not just indie stuff, either. A few older games are available, from the FlatOuts to Sid Meier's Colonization. From what I can tell, most games specify their compatibility as Ubuntu 14.04, Mint 17.

To celebrate, GOG also have a promotional sale on the newly Lunux'd titles.