Godus is getting a betaus via Steam Early Accessus

22 Cans' Godus will soon have a beta, as announced by chief Godus-botherer Peter Molyneux, who in a refreshing change was not trapped inside an onion-like cube at the time. (As far as I know, anyway.) September 13th is the date to mark on your calender/tap into your iphone/scratch onto the asylum walls with your bare fingernails, and Steam Early Access will be the place to buy your way in - for $19.99, £14.99 or €18.99.

In his own words, Molyneux is “proud and delighted that the beta version GODUS will be available for download on 13th September 2013. For a long time I've been excited with how the game is evolving, I already feel there is nothing in the world like GODUS. This is the type of game I have dreamt of making since first getting into the industry; having people play the beta and give us valuable feedback while doing so, makes that dream a reality.”

The announcement comes with a bunch of new screenshots and a trailer, which show how the god game has progressed over the last few months. Check some of these out below.