Popular

Gods Will Be Watching trailer promises tension, moral ambiguity

By

GWBW

"Is eating your friends the best way to stay alive, or just the easier?" That's one question posed in the description of this new Gods Will Be Watching launch trailer. It's a tough one to answer... that is, unless you're currently stood in a supermarket, or are within reaching distance of a snack. Gods Will Be Watching is a point 'n click puzzler based around such dilemmas, and the choices you make when faced with them.

For more, head on over to the game's site , where pre-orders are being taken for 10% off. Gods Will Be Watching is out 24 July.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments