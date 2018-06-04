Popular

God of War 3, Nier, Uncharted 2 progressing well on PC with PS3 emulator

Plus Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Beyond Good and Evil HD and more.

The RPCS3 emulator's catalogue boasts everything from Demon's Souls to Asura's Wrath, and Persona 5. In April, in time for Kratos' latest PS4-exclusive expedition, RPCS3 shared early footage of both God of War: Ascension and God of War 3 working on PC.

The latter still has a ways to go, but the emulator's newest showcase outlines how far it's come since we last looked.

As shown there, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves' now also boasts its first in-game footage—as does Killzone 3. Nier, Shadows of the Damned and Beyond Good and Evil HD are all in playable states; whereas Tales of Vesperia, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and NCAA Football 11 are still in "work-in-progress" status.    

More information on the RPCS3 PS3 emulator can be found on its website. Wes writes here about the ethics of emulation: how creators, the community, and the law view console emulators

And of course a number of these games exist on Sony's Netflix-like PS Now streaming service. I took a look at launch back in 2016.  

