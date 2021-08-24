Gjallarhorn is coming to Destiny 2 as part of Bungie's 30th anniversary celebration

Amidst the excitement of today's big Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion reveal, Bungie also announced that it will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a free in-game event and an anniversary pack that includes a new dungeon, ornament sets, an exotic ship and sparrow, and the grand centerpiece, the famed Destiny 1 weapon Gjallarhorn.

The anniversary event, which will be free for all players, will feature a new six-player matchmade activity called Dares of Eternity, with "secrets to unravel and rewards that commemorate our long and storied history." Players who purchase the 30th anniversary pack will also have access to a new treasure-themed three-player dungeon set on the Cosmodrome, where players will be able to earn a new Thorn-inspired armor set, Destiny 1 weapons like Thousand Yard Stare, and the Claymore sword from Bungie's 1997 RTS Myth.

The return of the king.The legendary Gjallarhorn returns this December in the 30th Anniversary Pack. pic.twitter.com/OusotyW7FWAugust 24, 2021 See more

The return of Gjallarhorn is obviously a big deal for Destiny fans due to it being one of the most OP weapons in the game's history, but conspicuously absent from all of this sweet new loot is anything related to Halo. Bungie hasn't been involved in the Halo series for a decade, but its influence on modern FPS design is almost impossible to overstate, and there was an expectation among many Bungie fans that its big anniversary celebration would naturally include substantial Halo-related content in Destiny 2, assuming Microsoft—which owns the franchise—could be persuaded to play ball.

That may still happen—there's no overlooking that "and more" in the content pack description—and it wouldn't be a great look for Microsoft if it refused to give Bungie its proper moment in the sun.

Bungie's 30th Anniversary Pack is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $25/£21/€25. It, and the in-game event, are set to arrive in Destiny 2 in December.