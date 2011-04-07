Facebook Giveaway: 1000 Rift free weekend pass codes

You may have heard of Rift . It's a new MMO set in a world that's under constant inter-dimensional attack. When you're not teaming up with other warriors to defeat demons and close holes in the universe, you're levelling up your character with Rift's innovative soul system, which lets you swap your skills around at will, and offers a vast number of builds with which to experiment.

Recently, Rift launched its first major world event with patch 1.1. Alsbeth, the Queen of the Dead, has started raising hell in every zone, and it's up to Rift's players to push back and defend Telara. This weekend, we're offering you a chance to join the fight. To enter, simply click on the link below and enter your details. The first 1,000 entrants will receive a key that will let you play the game for free this weekend.

The free weekend will last from 6pm GMT tomorrow until 6pm GMT on Monday. All you have to do to enter is like us on Facebook , once that's done, click through the link below and enter your details to win.

I want to play Rift!

For more on the game, check out the latest Rift trailer and our interview with Rift's designer Hal Hanlin on the world war that started with the 1.1 update.