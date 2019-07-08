GhostWire: Tokyo: everything we know so far

Shinji Mikami took the stage at Bethesda's E3 conference this year to announce Tango Gameworks' first new project since The Evil Within 2. GhostWire: Tokyo will be an "action-adventure game in which you'll fight paranormal enemies and rid the city of supernatural evil." After giving an introduction, Mikami handed the stage to GhostWire's creative director Ikumi Nakamura to tell us more about the studio's next thriller.

In the announcement trailer, people are shown disappearing like they've been raptured. There are several kinds of creepy spirits, some even look like they're actively disappearing frightened citizens. The trailer ends with a bow-wielding character who seems to be the protagonist casting some kind of magic (maybe for dispelling evil spirits?) and saying "Don't fear the unknown. Attack it."

We don't have much info aside from the announcement trailer and brief words from Mikami and Nakamura. Check back as we continue to collect info on GhostWire: Tokyo.

What will GhostWire: Tokyo's gameplay be like?

We don't know much, as the cinematic announcement trailer from E3 didn't grace us with anything that looked like gameplay footage. That said, a recent tweet from creative director Ikumi Nakamura shows a still video of what could be gameplay, or at least represent what it will look like.

According to creative director Ikumi Nakamura, GhostWire isn't like the survival-horror games that Tango Gameworks is known for. Nakamura said during Bethesda's press conference that we will meet a number of spirits, "some dangerous, some peaceful" as we take on conspiracies and the occult in Tokyo.

Screenshots from GhostWire: Tokyo's announcement trailer

People are disappearing from Tokyo and you need to figure out why
Dangerous spirits stalking the streets
More spooky spirits
Some kind of magic cast by the protagonist
GhostWire: Tokyo's potential protagonist

GhostWire: Tokyo will definitely be "spooooky"

(Former) Creative director Ikumi Nakamura promised.

Ikumi Nakamura left GhostWire: Tokyo only months after announcing it

We were surprised to hear that Nakamura would be leaving Tango Gameworks in September, only a few months after announcing GhostWire: Tokyo at E3 2019. Her tweet about leaving the studio sounded positive but was a bit muddled by the language barrier. Bethesda later confirmed Nakamura's departure from the project.

"We can confirm that Nakamura-san has decided to leave Tango and we wish her the best of luck in whatever is next for her," a rep said. "Tango continues to be led by the legendary Shinji Mikami and his talented team in the development of Ghostwire: Tokyo. We look forward to sharing more on what they’re creating in the coming months."

It seems a bit odd for a creative director to depart so quickly after positive reception of a new project announcement, so we can only hope that Nakamura and GhostWire continue to be successful separately.