Ghost Recon Wildlands trailer stars a cat and a sniper

Ever seen a cat chasing a laser pointer? Besides catnip, I'd argue there's little else that drives our feline friends quite as crazy—which is something the latest live-action trailer for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands showcases with a twist. Here, the red laser pointer is the attached to the optical scope of a sniper rifle. And I bet the tattooed dude on the receiving end of the shot feels silly now.

Aptly named The Red Dot live action trailer, a green-eyed white-haired cat is first seen darting around what appears to be a gang hideout in pursuit of a far-off marksman's projected laser beam. It initially scrambles around the floor, then up onto the table where the three targets are playing cards. One of the men them swipes the tabby off the table and, well, you should see what happens next for yourself.

'Meow,' indeed.

Incase you've missed it before now, Ghost Recon Wildlands is the game Tom compared to Far Cry's excellent outpost missions—one he described as great, albeit delightfully shambolic as a new and inexperienced player.

Previous trailers have shown it's not all chaos, destruction, cats and snipers though, such as the following 'Stealth Takedown' short that landed in October.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is due March 7, 2017.