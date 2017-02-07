Ghost Recon Wildlands live-action trailer has betrayal and badass face tattoos

As I've mentioned before, I tend to find live-action trailers a wee bit silly, however their rising popularity may suggest I'm in the minority. Either way, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is the latest to endure a cinematic reshaping.

Cue helicopter shots of gorgeous Bolivian jungle and cityscapes, bad guys smoking fat cigars, and a scary-looking man with a full face tattoo and a deep voice engaging in kidnapping, torture and murder. Yikes.

The above is what it is, but, to be honest, I'm far more interested in tangible in-game footage trailers and the thoughts of those who've went hands-on with Ghost Recon Wildlands. Luckily, we've had both in abundance in recent weeks, which is why I'll point you towards Andy's thoughts—"PC isn’t short of open-world military shooters, and while this is clearly a well-made game, it’s not terribly ambitious"—and the collective ponderings of Chris, Tom, Tim and James who dived into the game's open beta last weekend.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is due March 7. Before you go, here's another look at 20 minutes of the single-player campaign: