Ghost Recon: Future Soldier coming to PC after all... in the future

One man's loss is another man's gain. Or game re-announcement, as it were. Late last year, Ubisoft sent The Ghosts on a one-way mission to infiltrate consoles and ordered them to not even so much as send PC gamers a "Wish you were here" postcard. Instead, we were to settle for the (admittedly interesting looking) Ghost Recon Online, because - in Ubi's words - "95% of our consumers will pirate" a non-free-to-play offering. Now, though - hot on the heels of yet another delay for the almost-in-position shooter - Ubisoft's once again singing a different tune.

The good news: Future Soldier's officially got PC in its sights again. And the bad news? Well, the new launch date of May 22 (May 24 in EU) only applies to Xbox 360 and PS3. The PC version, meanwhile, will - true to incredibly vague Ubisoft form - arrive at "a later date." Still though, something's better than nothing - especially if that something can turn invisible, silently knife some poor sap in the back, and then hold up his lifeless body and pretend like everything's peachy. I doubt even the Ghostbusters could handle that.