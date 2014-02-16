Gfinity announce DOTA 2, StarCraft 2 and CS:GO tournaments, signups close Monday

If you know your eSports, you may have heard of Gfinity , who run tournaments for pro players and amateurs alike. Up until now they've been mainly concerned with Call of Duty, but they've recently announced their roster for 2014, which includes tourneys for DOTA 2, Counter-Strike GO and StarCraft 2 across February and March. There are cash prizes on offer for teams that wish to enter, and you don't have to pay anything for the privilege - but signups do close Monday at 17:00 GMT, so if you're interested in participating you'll need to get a wriggle on. The rest of us will be able to watch the events on their Twitch channel . Details below.

As noted below, you'll need to form at least a five-person team to be able to enter any of these, or at the very least be able to split yourself into a minimum of five clones, a little like the dude out of Misfits. There are a number of competitions, starting the 24th of Feb and running through to the end of March.

DOTA 2

Pro League

$7500 prize pot between x6 teams

Open tournaments (newcomers)

X5 weekly cups have been arranged starting from 24th February

Each tournament consists of a $500 prize pot

CS: GO

Pro League

Features x6 of the top EU teams from the Alienware Pro League who will compete for a $7,500 prize pot

Open Tournaments (newcomers)

Registered teams will be ranked into divisions (ensuring teams of equal ability are competing together) and will play on a fixed night each week for x5 weeks for the chance to win a share in a $2,500 prize pot

StarCraft II

Elite Division

Top x6 players will complete for a share of the $3000 prize pot

Open 1:1 Leagues (newcomers)

Registered players will compete for the chance to win a share of the $2,500 prize pot

Once again, the deadline for entry closes tomorrow at 5PM. If you're interested, the Gfinity site is the place to sign up for the various events.