How to get the Revoker in Destiny 2's Season of Opulence

Destiny 2's Season of Opulence started on June 4; it launched with a new raid called the Crown of Sorrows and a new 6-player activity called the Menagerie.

You'll be able to unlock three new pinnacle weapons with the new season and the Revoker is the new kinetic sniper rifle you'll earn in the Crucible playlist. The Revoker's unique perk 'Reversal of Fortune' returns missed shots to the magazine after a short duration. The sniper rifle also features a low-zoom Ambush SLH25 scope and Snapshot, useful for close-quarters fights which could be very nice in Crucible.

How to unlock the Revoker Sniper Rifle

You'll need to head to the Tower to pick up the 'In Your Sights' quest from Lord Shaxx. The quest has three requirements which will need to be met in the Crucible:

Land 300 final blows with any sniper rifle

Land 50 precision final blows with any sniper rifle

Earn 3,500 Glory points in the Competitive playlist

You won't lose progress on the final step, even if you lose and your overall Glory rank goes down. It's also worth noting that the Fabled rank isn't required. Once you've completed all three steps, you'll be rewarded with the Revoker Sniper Rifle.