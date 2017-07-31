Get up to 75 percent off Telltale games this week

This week on GOG you'll find adventure games galore in the Telltale Games sale. Most of the games in the deal are from Telltale's new line of adventure games which started with The Walking Dead, but there are a handful of the company's older franchises available too.

Here are a few highlights:

Check out the main sale page for all the games on offer. You've still got seven days left until they all go back up to normal price, so plenty of time for you to decide.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.