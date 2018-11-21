Get this Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for a best ever Amazon UK price of £128 today

If you've been looking to upgrade to an SSD, or even just replacing your existing, lower capacity one, today is a good day. Amazon UK has discounted the Crucial MX500 1TB SSD by over £85. We've price checked it, and this is the cheapest it's ever been listed for by the retailer.

It's second on our list of best SSDs. "Crucial's MX500 is one of the few drives that really has no weak points, and with game install sizes getting larger, buying the largest SSD you can afford is becoming increasingly important. The MX500 is one of the top performing SATA drives, and perhaps more important, it's one of the more affordable SSDs."

We're seeing some other discounts on UK retailers for SSDs during Black Friday—but this is the best one we've spotted so far. We'll keep you updated on UK-specific deals as they break.