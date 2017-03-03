Get The Witness for $12 in the new Humble Monthly Bundle

The latest Humble Monthly Bundle kicked off today, headlined by the hit indie puzzler The Witness, our choice for puzzle game of the year in 2016. You can pick it up now, along with other games to be named later, for $12—or a little less if you sign up for one of the longer subscription plans.

The Humble Monthly Bundle is a "highly curated subscription bundle" of games that's rolled out at the top of each month, featuring one headliner and a half-dozen or so mystery games. The February monthly bundle, for instance, featured XCOM 2, plus Ryse: Son of Rome, Abzu, Steamworld Heist, Okhlos, Project Highrise, Husk, Hollow Knight, and Oh, Deer! As we noted at the time, XCOM 2 normally goes for $60 by itself, so it was a rock-solid deal even if you didn't care about any of the other games.

The same holds true for this month's bundle: The Witness is normally $40 by itself, so you're getting it for less than a third of its list price, on top of whatever other games are added. That's the catch—the mystery games aren't revealed until the bundle is over—but it's not really one to get hung up on. After all, Isthereanydeal.com indicates that The Witness hasn't previously sunk below the $20 mark on Steam.

Subscribing to the Humble Monthly Bundle will also get you ten percent off all your Humble Store purchases, a nice bonus if you shop there with any kind of regularity, and five percent of the funds raised each month goes to charity, which is also very solid. And once you have the games in the package, they're yours to keep even if you drop your subscription.

This edition of the Humble Monthly Bundle will be available until April 7.