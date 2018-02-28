Get ten percent off select GOG purchases for the next 48 hours

For the next not-quite-48 hours, GOG is offering a ten percent discount code on certain games including Crossing Souls, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition. To score your discount, just click this link and then the "continue" button, at which point you'll be taken to the following list:

Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete

Crossing Souls

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2

Railway Empire

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition

Avernum 3: Ruined World

Iconoclasts

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection

Pick as many you like, and then be on your way. Obviously these aren't the deepest discounts ever, but if you don't feel like waiting for the next big sale to roll around, there you go. The GOG surprise discount dealio will be available until 8 am PT/11 am ET on March 2.