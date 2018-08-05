Get multiplayer brawler Knight Club for free

Knight Club is a 2-4 player platform brawler playable online or locally, initially available to Humble Monthly subscribers but about to be made freely available to everyone. The trailer above gives a pretty good idea of what it's about, but here's developers Gutter Arcade have to say:

"Rooted in traditional fighting game mechanics, Knight Club aims to bring a unique experience to the platform-fighting game genre. With no ring outs, players will be locked in combat with their opponents until one Knight is left standing. Designed as a competitive game, Knight Club has a ton of mechanical depth and nuance despite its simple controls. Not the kind of person who cares about frame data, and wavedashing? No problem. There are game modes for every kind of player! Round up your friends and play some 2v2 King of the Hill, or pass the controller in Party Mode. You can even play up to 4 players online in any of the four game modes."

To get a copy of Knight Club when it's given away on August 30, head over to the Gutter Arcade website and sign up for their mailing list.