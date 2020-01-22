Get Europa Universalis 4 and a bunch of DLC for $1 in the new Humble Bundle

Europa Universalis 4 is an outstanding grand strategy game: Huge, deep, complex, but still accessible, as least as much as these things can be. Still, the genre is inherently intimidating, and you may not be entirely taken by the idea of throwing $40 at a game you're going to immediately bounce off of.

If you find yourself caught in that admittedly very specific bind, the new Humble Bundle is here to help. For $1, you get the base game, plus the Art of War, Res Publica, Wealth of Nations, American Dream, Pre-Order Pack, and Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack DLCs. Beat the average purchase price of, for now, $10, and you'll also get the Rights of Man, Mare Nostrum, The Cossacks, Common Sense, and El Dorado. At the top end, for $17, you'll cap things off with Golden Century, Dharma, and Rule Britannia.

Amazingly, this isn't anywhere near the full roster of add-on content for Europa Universalis 4, a fact doesn't sit well with everyone: Some players feel that changes made by the various expansions and DLCs released over the years effectively force them to purchase all of it. I'm not so sure that's really the case, but I don't think you can go too wrong for $1 if you're curious.

The Humble Europa Universalis 4 Bundle (really rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?) will be available until February 4.

