Get Binary Domain for $1 in the latest Humble Bundle

If you haven't played Binary Domain, now's the time to do so: you can get it for a mere buck in the latest Humble Bundle sale, which supports the charity SpecialEffect. That dollar also gets you Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi and Olli Olli 2. Frankly, even if you're not a fan of third-person shooters (I'm not), I reckon Binary Domain is worth a look.

If you donate more than the average (which at the time of writing, is $6.52), you'll also get Surgeon Simulator, Grid 2, Operation Flashpoint: Red River and Alpha Protocol. You're probably sick of hearing it, but it bears repeating: Alpha Protocol is an underrated gem.

If you pay more than $9 there are two other games: Stronghold Crusader 2 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale series. Check out the bundle over here.