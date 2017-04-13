Get and ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 motherboard for $80

ASRock, the former Asus spin-off, has built a reputation over the years of offering high-end features at good prices. The value proposition is even better when an ASRock motherboard goes on sale, as is the case here. Over at Newegg, you can bring home an ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 mobo for just $80.

That motherboard is on sale for $110, though if you plug in promo code EMCSREBC2, it knocks the price down to $90. There is also a $10 mail-in-rebate available. With or without the rebate, this is a good bargain—this board typically sells for around $130 to $150.

The Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 can accommodate DDR4 at speeds 3,866MHz and higher (OC). It also has a pair of PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots, three PCI-Express 3.0 x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, two SATA Express ports, and an M.2 slot for installing those gumstick-sized SSDs.

This board uses high-end components, such as 12K platinum capacitors that ASRock claims are 20 percent more durable than other high-end motherboard caps, and extra large aluminum heatsinks. The PCB itself sports a 10-phase power design and is made from high density glass fabric, which ASRock pitches as protection against electrical shorts caused by humidity (in case that's a problem you've ever contended with).

Other features include Killer LAN networking, USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity, 7.1-channel audio, and a few other odds and ends.

You can grab the Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 on sale here.

