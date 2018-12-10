Get an Intel Core i9-9900K processor for $508 today

Several retailers are flaunting Intel's mighty Core i9-9900K processor at a discount today, though none are cheaper (that we've found) than Amazon—it's going for $508.24 after clicking on the 5 percent coupon box in the listing.
That price has even Micro Center beat, which typically undercuts the competition with in-store only pricing.
It's still not a cheap CPU, obviously, but it delivers plenty of processing bang for all those bucks. The Core i9-9900K is Intel's first (and still only) 8-core/16-thread mainstream desktop processor, which is great if you do things that tap into all that power. AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X isn't as fast at gaming, but it's a much better value considering it also includes a decent air cooler.
Intel Core i9-9900K Processor | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | $508.24
This beastly desktop CPU is an 8-core/16-thread slice of silicon with a 3.6GHz base clock and 5GHz single-core boost clock. In other words, it's really fast. Click the coupon in the listing for the full discount. Buy at Amazon
Do you need an 8-core/16-thread processor for gaming? Not really. But if you want this kind of power and/or you do other things that might benefit from having a bunch of cores and threads, here's your chance to get it at a reduced price.
