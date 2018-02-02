Get an Alienware Aurora with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for $1,395

A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will run you anywhere from around $980 to $1,400 or more right now, because of the effect that cryptocurrency mining is having the market. It's depressing, though if you're in the market for a prebuilt system, you can get around these inflated prices. Case in point, you can pick up an Alienware Aurora system with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti tucked inside for less than $1,400.

Start by going here, which brings up a configuration priced at $1,550, down from $1,600. Customize the specs to your liking, then add it to your cart. At checkout, use coupon code TENOFF to shave 10 percent off the price. Assuming you roll with the configuration as presented, you'll be getting this system for $1,395 shipped.

That's about the higher end of what a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti sells for all by itself right now. In this case, however, you're getting a fully assembled system that also includes an Intel Core i5-8400 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 1TB hard drive, built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 850W power supply, and Windows 10. It also comes with a keyboard and mouse.

If you bump the RAM up to 16GB and swap the storage for a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, the new tally comes to $1,830 as configured, and $1,647 after applying the coupon code. That's a better all-around configuration. Of course, you're free to customize the setup however you want.

The styling of the Alienware Aurora is definitely unique and won't appeal to everyone. But given the current landscape for graphics cards, it's a pretty solid deal.

