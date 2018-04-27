Get Alien: Isolation for $10 this weekend

As you might've spied on the interwebs, Alien Day was yesterday—a day 20th Century Fox first earmarked in 2016 (in-line with the second film's 30th anniversary) to celebrate all things Alien. The day itself has been and gone, but both Steam and Humble have extended Alien-related sales into the weekend.

Savings on Alien: Isolation are easily the pick of the deals—selling on both outlets for £7.49/$9.99 with a 75 percent discount. In his glowing 93-scored review, Andy billed Isolation as "the game the Alien series has always deserved". In fact, let me quote one of his concluding paragraphs:

It's ridiculous that it took the developers of a historical RTS to finally create an authentic Alien game, but The Creative Assembly have managed it. They've succeeded where countless others have failed by treating Giger's monster with the reverence it deserves: as something to be feared and respected, not faced head-on with a pulse rifle. Isolation is a taut, confident, and electrifying horror game that perfectly captures the essence of Ridley Scott's legendary film. I just wish they'd been braver with the story.

Elsewhere, Isolation's DLC is subject to similar reductions on Steam and Humble alike. Likewise, the less impressive Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection is on sale for £6.24/$7.49—as is Aliens vs. Predator for £3.99/$5.99.

Note that Steam's discounts run from now through 10am PST/6pm BST tomorrow, while Humble's expire at the same time on Sunday, April 29.