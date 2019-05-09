Get Age of Wonders 3 free in the Humble Store Spring Sale

We described the fantasy strategy game Age of Wonders 3 in our very positive 2014 review as like "Civilization stripped down to its conquest breeches, its armies as devoted to making the tactical game interesting as the cities make the strategy, and [with] a big dollop of RPG elements like heroes and magic gluing it all together and offering bursts of power and game-changing abilities."

I really don't know what that means, but I do know that you can pick the game up for free on the Humble Store, which kicked off its big Spring Sale today.

To get it, go here, click the big green button—the one that says "Get the Game," if there's any doubt—and follow the instructions. Once the process is complete, you'll end up with a Steam key that you can redeem directly through Humble, which is awfully convenient. You've only got a couple of days to grab it, though—until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 11, to be specific. The Spring Sale itself runs until May 23.