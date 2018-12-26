Get a free Rainbow Six Siege operator or 25,000 Renown just for logging on

Rainbow Six Siege players will find a generous stocking stuffer waiting for them next time they login. Ubisoft is giving away a free Holiday Pack that contains a random DLC operator that you haven't already unlocked or, if you have all the operators, 25,000 Renown.

All you have to do is login before January 1 to claim your present. Some players that already own all DLC operators are reporting they're unable to claim their Renown—Ubisoft is currently investigating.

Twenty-five thousand Renown is the usual cost of a DLC operator, so it's an ideal amount to bank away for the future. Or, you could just splurge on the best Siege skins.

If you unlock an operator you're unfamiliar with, check out our guide to all the operators here, and don't forget to stop by our guide to valuable gadget tricks while you're at it.