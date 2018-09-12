Get a free Happy Ghoul and 600 gold from Hearthstone's 'Days of the Frozen Throne' event

It's been a little over a year since the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion came to Hearthstone, and Blizzard is celebrating the (slightly late) anniversary with Days of the Frozen Throne, a special event coming next week featuring a new Tavern Brawl, a solid deal on a "Bundle Up" bundle of card packs, and a free Golden Happy Ghoul card for everyone who logs in.

The brawl, Duel of the Death Knights, has both players battling as a Death Knight, playing decks loaded up with Knights of the Frozen Throne cards, and there will also be a pair of new Legendary Quests to complete, with a 300 gold reward for each. There's also an opportunity to throw some real money around: The "Bundle Up" Bundle includes 30 Knights of the Frozen Throne card packs for $20.

And if all you want is the free stuff, all you have to do is poke your head in the door and you'll get this guy.

Hearthstone: Days of the Frozen Throne will run September 19-23. Details can be had at blizzard.com.