Save on this Intel Core i7-8700K CPU

Update: Since publication, the price of the Intel Core i7-8700K has jumped to $399.99 on Amazon. This is still cheaper than its RRP, however we'll keep a close eye on the price coming down and will update this post as and when required.

Original story:



Despite what your calendar might tell you, Black Friday is here already. You'll likely have spotted the regularly updated best deals hubs now populating our homepage—however we're also dedicating individual posts to the extra special deals that catch our eye along the way.

If you're in the market for a discounted CPU, the Intel Core i7-8700K is on sale for $370 on Amazon, which is around $50 less its recommended retail value. The deal isn't quite as sweet on Amazon UK, but it's going there for £395 (against its £430 RRP) should you reside on that side of the pond.

With six cores and 12 threads this is one of the best CPUs on the market. Here's what else to expect as per its Amazon blurb: