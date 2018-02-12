Geometric puzzler Q.U.B.E. 2 coming next month

Q.U.B.E. 2, a puzzle game about manipulating blocks with magic color-coated gloves, will release on March 13, developer Toxic Games announced today.
"When we made the first Q.U.B.E we were still students," said managing director Dan Da Rocha, "but after a half-decade of real industry experience we've put together the kind of premium product we've always dreamed of."
Q.U.B.E. 2 boasts 11 chapters and more than 80 puzzles. I played through the first chapter not long ago, and having also played the expanded director's cut of the original Q.U.B.E., I came away impressed and hungry for more, so I'm excited to see what Toxic Games have come up with. For the sequel, they're promising "a story that explores themes of trust, isolation and humanity" as well as the curious nature of the giant, titular cube that serves as a stage for all the puzzles.