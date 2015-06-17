Popular

Gears of War Ultimate Edition is coming to PC

By

Gears head

Rod Fergusson, studio head at The Coalition, revealed at the PC Gaming Show that Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is coming to PC.

Ferguson said about the remastered game: "We built everything from the ground up." The Ultimate Edition will feature visual improvements, support for 4K resolution and DirectX 12, and no framerate locking.

For those hoping to see Gears of War 4 on PC, there's no news there. When asked if he had anything else to present to PC gamers, Fergusson said, "Nothing to announce. Maybe we can talk about it at a later time."

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments