Gears of War 4 multiplayer footage looks pretty sleek

After being introduced to the Deebees enemy faction earlier this week, Gears of War 4 developer The Coalition has now showcased the automated army within the game’s multiplayer mode.

Courtesy of the folks at IGN, the latest footage demos Gears 4’s Impact map which we’re told is littered with power weapons—such as sniper rifles—and is divided by a fallen aircraft. In turn, this not only splits the two warring teams into symmetrical camps but, as you might expect, also creates concealed areas and defined sniper lines as per any multiplayer arena worth its salt.

This is also the first time we’ve seen the Deebees in multiplayer action and, while we don’t know too much about them or their motives just yet, they seem pretty adept at slamming themselves against cover, blasting foes at distance, and decapitating them in melee range. Observe:

Gears of War 4 is set to launch October 10.