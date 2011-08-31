Gatling Gears out now, drive bots, blow @#%! up

[bcvideo id="1136507395001"]

This is a call to arms! Gatling Gears has started its own personal war against punctuation. The innocent at symbol, hash, percent and the ever-cocky exclam are in the firing line, alongside an army of robots and a giant angry castle that fires lasers.

The exuberant shooter is set in the same world as Vanguard Games' charming RTS, Greed Corp . It's been out on Xbox 360 and PS3 for a couple of months, but has finally made it over to PC. Don't expect much resource management in Gatling Gears beyond the eternal search for weapon upgrades. Just hold down the fire button and don't stop until everything is dead.

Gatling Gears is out now on Steam at the slightly skewed price of £9.99 / $9.99. Find out more on the official Gatling Gears site .