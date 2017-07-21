Garrosh Hellscream is coming to Heroes of the Storm

Heh, greetings. Blizzard has revealed that Garrosh Hellscream, son of Grommash Hellscream and former chieftain of the Warsong Clan, will be the next hero added to Heroes of the Storm. The studio said on Twitter that he'll be playable at the ChinaJoy conference next week, and it aims to have him on the HotS PTR for the week of July 31.

Lok'Tar Ogar, Heroes! Garrosh, Son of Hellscream, will soon devastate all those who stand against him in the Nexus! pic.twitter.com/LfnAVZc1wHJuly 20, 2017

Unfortunately, that's all Blizzard's had to say about it so far, so let's take a crash course in Garrosh lore courtesy of the WoWWiki: He was raised in Draenor, came through the Dark Portal when it was reopened, and then joined and quickly ascended the ranks of the Horde. But he was kind of a dick, caused a whole lot of trouble, got beat down, founded the Iron Horde, got beat down again, and was ultimately killed by Thrall.

Death does not seem to have slowed him down much, but some players, based on the reactions on Twitter, aren't super-thrilled to see him coming. Not that they have anything personal against him, despite his many misdeeds, they're just disappointed that the next hero is another Orc. On the other hand, there's at least as much disappointment over the relatively long wait between the tease and the PTR release, so in the grand scheme of things I expect he'll fit in just fine.