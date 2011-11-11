Future round up

Official Xbox Magazine
19 things to do in Skyrim: tips, secrets and stupidness
Skyrim DLC revealed? Morrowind's Solstheim, Vvardenfell and Cyrodiil's Imperial City discovered
New Xbox dashboard will launch on 6th December
CVG
Skyrim Guide: 15 Essential Tips and Cheats
Two new Xbox 720 models on the way!
Skyrim Guide: Your social life, marriage, house and money tips
GamesRadar
8 possible but mostly not probable explanations as to why Gears of War's Locust Queen looks human . She definitely doesn't look very Locust
High Horse: Broken PS3 Skyrim was inevitable, is inexcusable, and is probably your fault…
Benton does Nintendogs, Duck Hunt and Dead to Rights.
Oh Jesus Christ... BENTOOOOONNNN!!!!!
Official Nintendo Magazine