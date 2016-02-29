Frozen Synapse 2 on show first at the PC Gamer Weekender

Only yesterday I was scratching my head in confusion at how the tactical, time-bending maestros at Mode 7 could work Frozen Synapse's exquisite strategic puzzles into an open world. That detail and a great many more will be revealed first on-stage at the PC Gamer Weekender, March 5-6, at London's Old Truman Brewery.

Lead designer and programmer Ian Hardingham will demo an early build as his partner in crime and Frozen Synapse composer Paul Kilduff-Taylor attempts to ruin his every move. Ah, friendship. When he's not burning bridges, Kilduff-Taylor will go in-depth on the game's music, art direction and narrative, breaking down what 'open world tactics' actually means. And if that weren't enough, from time to time they'll dip into the history of indie development and how Mode 7 has been shaped.

Frozen Synapse 2 is the latest in a stonking line-up of on-stage events: Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be presented by Larian CEO Swen Vincke himself; X-COM co-creator Julian Gollop will be chatting about his stupendous career; and Paradox Interactive is turning up in force.

Did I mention there's a full show floor of playable pre-release games? Dark Souls 3 is headlining over a month before it's out, supported by the likes of Worlds Adrift and Umbrella Corps. When your mouse hand gets tired, head over to the hardware zone for insight into the cutting edge of PC tech.

The PC Gamer team will be there too, so it's a bargain opportunity to assert your dominance over us so-called 'professionals'. Book here, and I'll see you on the ground. Ooh, and use the code PCG20 to knock 20% off the price of a standard ticket.