Frozen Endzone development update teases narrative elements, alternate modes

In an update to tactical turn-based sports game Frozen Endzone's Greenlight page , Mode 7's Paul Taylor reveals some of the features being added to the game. Currently, the team are working on new multiplayer modes, variable pitch and score zone sizes, team customisation and a second stadium. They're also working on narrative scenarios. Here's hoping we'll be involved in intense negotiations with our robo-squads over the quality of their half-time cups of oil.

"One of the problems I have with a lot of sports or sports-style games is that they can be a bit dry and stats-based," Taylor writes. "By having some more characterisation and a greater feeling of stuff happening in the world, I think we can create a more interesting atmosphere."

Currently he's planning a "Coach's office" - comparable to the map screen of Frozen Synapse - in which players could talk to other coaches and receive emails from characters.

As for the alternate game mode, while it's being kept secret for now, Taylor says, "I think a lot of you will like it - and we discussed some of the possibilities we want to include for custom games with different rule-sets today."

For more on Frozen Endzone, check out out huge announcement interview . The game's starting whistle is due to blow in 2014.