Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is a free game about cartoon murder

If you fancy a bit of cartoon murder and don't want to pay for it, then you should give Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle a whirl. It's an officially-licensed game about directing masked murderer Jason Voorhees around a grid so that he can slaughter camp counselors. The kills are gruesome, and range from skewering them like a kebab to walloping them round the head with a giant fish (there are PG and R-rated modes so you can choose how gory you want it). It's out now on Steam.

It's made by Blue Wizard Digital, a developer that was set up by Jason Kapalka, co-founder of PopCap (Peggle, Plants vs Zombies). The studio made Slayaway Camp in 2016, and Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle looks like it has basically the same mechanics. Jason moves in whichever direction you send him until he hits an object, so it's all about picking the right route around a level to set up a grizzly cut scene.

It has more than 100 levels across eight episodes, and lots of Jason outfits to unlock. It's not going to keep you hooked for hours on end but it looks polished enough to offer chunks of fun, and the early user reviews on Steam are positive.

If you enjoy the first eight episodes, then you can buy three extra episodes at $3 a pop, which sounds reasonable enough. Grab them from the game's Steam page.