Free MXGP2 demo is now on Steam

MXGP2, "the Official Motocross Videogame," came out in April.

The motocross racing game MXGP2 came out early last month to what could accurately be described as “little fanfare”: Metacritic currently has precisely one critic review and one user review for the game. You might want to give it some attention now, though, because developer Milestone has finally released a free demo on Steam

And I don't say “finally” in any sort of mean-spirited way; that's how Milestone itself put it. “Hey crossers, we've finally published the long-awaited MXGP 2 demo,” the studio said. “It definitely took longer than expected, and we are deeply sorry about that.” 

The demo includes two tracks, Nakhonchaisri in Thailand and Teutschenthal in Germany, but despite that relative dearth of content is nonetheless a hefty 4.3 GB download. Speaking of hefty, the system requirements are a tad on the high side too: 

Minimum 

 OS: Windows Vista SP2 / Windows  7 SP1 / Windows  8 / Windows 8.1   
 Processor: Intel i5 2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 850   
 Memory: 4 GB RAM   
 Graphics: GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 6670 1GB*   
 DirectX: Version 10   
 Storage: 20 GB available space   
 Sound Card: DirectX compatible   

Recommended   

  OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit   
 Processor: Intel Core i5 4670K 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz   
 Memory: 8 GB RAM   
 Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390 4GB*   
 DirectX: Version 11   
 Sound Card: DirectX compatible   

(The asterisk means that laptop versions of the listed video cards might work, but aren't officially supported.)

If you like what you see, MXGP2 goes for $50/£30.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
