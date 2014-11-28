Free add-ons released for Endless Legend and Endless Space

Remember last week, when I was all like, "Endless Legend is getting a free add-on next week"? Well now it is next week, or "this week" as we've decided to call it. Did Endless Legend get a free add-on? Yup.

Called Visions of the Unseen, it adds a new minor faction, the unseeing Eyeless Ones. They are literally eyeless, hence how they got the name, but possess a sixth sense—"kanjwe"—that lets them "feel all that is visible, and some that is not"." As with other minor factions, they can be pacified and assimilated—allowing you to build their units.

There's other stuff, too. Here's the major additions and changes of the add-on:

Added a new minor faction: the Eyeless Ones.

Added new 10 side quests.

Added Faction-related diplomatic interactions.

Added loading tips.

Added the Vaulters' outgame view.

Added VFX to the unique quest weapons.

Added more data to the save files, in order to allow parsing for league/stats database.

You can peruse the full patch notes here.

Endless Space got some love, too. Chronicles of the Lost adds a bunch more events for the Disharmony expansion. Here's the big stuff:

Added 24 colonisation events: these events can now be triggered when colonizing a new planet

Added 8 exploration events

Added the Vaulters’ introduction cinematic

Added the Vaulters’ Victory and Defeat screen

And again, full patch notes are through this link.