Endless Legend to get free add-on next week

Amplitude has announced Endless Legend's first major free add-on. Visions of the Unseen is due out next week, and will give the excellent fantasy-4X ten new side-quests, special quest weapon effects, and other, as yet unannounced features.

Previously, the game received a "mini add-on", the Halloween themed Shades of Alteration. That release added a new hero, a side-quest and modding support.

Amplitude says that more details are incoming, and will be published to their blog ahead of Visions of the Unseen's release.

In addition, sci-fi predecessor Endless Space is itself receiving an update. Chronicles of the Lost is the seventh such add-on, and is also due out next week.

Thanks, RPS.